NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

NXTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NXTC stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. NextCure has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $325.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of -0.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NextCure by 499.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 3,712.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

