NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $63.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. 3,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.