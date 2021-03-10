Nexus (NXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.67 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $89.11 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,960,020 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

