NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s share price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 185,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 333,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

