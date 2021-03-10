Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 8.4%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.85. 11,567,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,671,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

