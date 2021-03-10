NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $38.80 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $38.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NIO. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at $84,880,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $125,626,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.