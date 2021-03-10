NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
NLSP opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.00.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
