NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NLSP opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.00.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

