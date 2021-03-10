Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE:NMR opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $1,706,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

