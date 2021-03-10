Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE:NMR opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $1,706,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 193,359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 39.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 96,956 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit