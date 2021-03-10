Nordson (NDSN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN):

3/2/2021 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to gain from its diversified business structure, large customer base and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end-markets like test & inspection and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 24.5%. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates revenue growth of 4-6% and earnings rise of 15-22% from the previous year’s reported figure. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. Also, risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry and also look relatively undervalued.”

2/24/2021 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.97. 3,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,370. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 105.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 316.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

