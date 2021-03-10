Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $624.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

