Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on April 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.