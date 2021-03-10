Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on April 1st

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NTRS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Dividend History for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit