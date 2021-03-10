NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 12,396,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,659. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit