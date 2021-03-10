NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.97. 12,396,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,659. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

