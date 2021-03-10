NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after buying an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after buying an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after buying an additional 1,475,371 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

