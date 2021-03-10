Norwegian Cruise Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 245,743 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 84,738 call options.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.
In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $34.49.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
