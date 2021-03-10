NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $136.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.62 million. NovoCure posted sales of $101.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $582.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $669.26 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Shares of NVCR opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $138.85. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 791.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

