NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.54 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $136.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.62 million. NovoCure posted sales of $101.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $582.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $669.26 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Shares of NVCR opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $138.85. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 791.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit