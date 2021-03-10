Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 2,585.0% in February

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 2,585.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Novonix stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,727. Novonix has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

