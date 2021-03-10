NPCoin (NPC) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $402,792.86 and $529.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004586 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

