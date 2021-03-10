NS Partners Ltd Has $68.76 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,218.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,198.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

