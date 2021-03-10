NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.03

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.
NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
Featured Article: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.