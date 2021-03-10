NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.03

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. NSK had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

