Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.21.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
