Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

