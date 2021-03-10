Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYV opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

