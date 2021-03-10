nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVT. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NVT opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

