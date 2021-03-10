Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

