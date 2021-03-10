Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 1,498,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,066,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $550.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 630.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

