Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

OKTA opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.18. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 206.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,441 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

