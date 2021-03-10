Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Up 5.5%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.14 and last traded at $219.98. 2,188,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,568,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Get Okta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.18. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 206.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after acquiring an additional 229,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.