Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director John Ladowicz Sells 14,500 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Ladowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, John Ladowicz sold 2,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $24,350.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Ladowicz sold 350 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,622.50.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $388.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

