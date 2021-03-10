ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.93. 12,179,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 7,878,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.