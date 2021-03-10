OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. OneMain has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.62%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in OneMain by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

