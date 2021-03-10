Oppenheimer Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $420.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $388.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

