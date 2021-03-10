Opus Market Capitalization Achieves $214,568.33 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Opus has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $214,568.33 and $337.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00056087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00796318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

