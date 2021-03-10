Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

