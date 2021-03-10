Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realogy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

