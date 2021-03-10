Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $559,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after buying an additional 481,824 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

