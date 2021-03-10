Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 154.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

