Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,676 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after purchasing an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

