Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 308 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

