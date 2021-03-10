Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,000 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PS. Barclays cut Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $798,164. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

