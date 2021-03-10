Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 54 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $220.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.41. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $231.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

