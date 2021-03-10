Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

PBH stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

