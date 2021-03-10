Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $30,397.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00493825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00052875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00533332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00076288 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,005,235 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

