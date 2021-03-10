Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Position Reduced by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Orion Energy Systems worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OESX. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

OESX opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 million, a P/E ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.