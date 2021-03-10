ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ORIX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,633,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

IX stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

