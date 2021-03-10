Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:OCDX) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 9th. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had issued 76,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,292,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

