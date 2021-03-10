OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0221

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $16.91 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

