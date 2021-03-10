Outset Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 15th

Outset Medical’s (NASDAQ:OM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. Outset Medical had issued 8,951,111 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $241,679,997 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OM opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,391,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

