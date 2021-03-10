OWNDATA Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 174.9% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $153.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00076632 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002045 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

