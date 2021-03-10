Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,323 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,683,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,660,219 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

