Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 304.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $695.50 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

