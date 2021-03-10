Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

